Hawai‘i Island Lane & Road Closure: Sept. 22–28

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Saturday to Friday, Sept. 22 to 28, 2018.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

VOLCANO ROAD/MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 near Volcano National Park, seven days a week over a 24-hour period, for pavement reconstruction.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waia‘ama Stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 22, and Sunday, Sept. 23, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

2) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waia‘ama Stream Bridge on Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

3) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 7.1 at Papaikou on Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

4) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11 at Pepe‘ekeo on Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PĀHOA

Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile ,arkers 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile marker 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.