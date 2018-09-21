Annual Hilo Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Hilo Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at Lili‘uokalani Park on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, beginning with check-in at 7 a.m. and the walk starting at 8 a.m.. This annual walk, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, Aloha Chapter, raises awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease. The walk is non-competitive and family-friendly and participants can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants will also join in a meaningful “Promise Garden Flower” tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

In Hawai‘i alone, there are more than 28,000 people living with the disease and 66,000 family caregivers. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in America and the only disease among the top ten causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

For more information or to register, visit online

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s