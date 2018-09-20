Strive HI Performance Update Shows Progress

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) released its 2017-18 Strive HI Performance System results on Thursday, Sept. 20, during a Board of Education (BOE) meeting. Smarter Balanced test scores showed English Language Arts (ELA)/Literacy performance gains in all grade levels tested (Grades 3-8 and 11) and Math score increases in four of seven grades tested (Grades 3, 5, 6 and 11).

“We have a great story about what is happening in Hawai‘i’s public education system. Progress over the past three years is promising with our cohorts of elementary school students entering the middle grades better prepared, and Language Arts performance growth across all tested grades,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “We anticipate that our high impact strategies around Student Voice, School Design and Teacher Collaboration and laser focus on gap areas will increase our momentum into the coming years.”

Overall statewide Strive HI results in Language Arts, Math and Science have shown growth over the past three years. Compared to 2017, Language Arts scores increased by four percentage points while Math and Science scores remain unchanged:

Language Arts/Literacy – up 4% from 2016

(2016: 51%; 2017: 51%; 2018: 55%)

(2016: 42%; 2017: 43%; 2018: 43%)

(2016: 43%; 2017: 46%; 2018: 46%)

The data also show more students are achieving grade-level literacy at the third and eighth grades. Third graders reading near, at, or on grade level is up eight points over the year prior; eighth grade is up six points. Continuing a strong readiness trend, more students are completing Career & Technical Education programs —up six points over the year prior.

Strive HI was launched in school year 2012-13 as the state’s locally designed performance system that was a waiver from the federal No Child Left Behind (NCLB) law. The accountability system includes multiple measures of school performance including proficiency in Science, Math and Language Arts/Literacy; chronic absenteeism; school climate; graduation rates; and achievement gaps. The system was modified in 2017 to address the federal requirements under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and the revised HIDOE/BOE Strategic Plan. The law replaces both NCLB and the state’s waiver. ESSA requires full implementation including the provisions related to school accountability this school year.

Language Arts and Math scores are derived from the Smarter Balanced Assessment, and Science scores are from the Hawai‘i State Assessment in Science for elementary and middle schools and biology for high schools. Hawaiian Immersion students are tested in these subjects using the Kaiapuni Assessment of Educational Outcomes (KĀ’EO).