September 20, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 68. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light east southeast wind.

Looking Ahead

A weak surface trough just north of Kauai will move slowly westward through tonight, which will keep winds light across the state. This will allow local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop. Showers will continue over windward Maui and the Big Island this morning. Clouds and showers are expected to develop over interior and mauka sections of the state this afternoon as the sea breezes become established. Trade winds will return by Friday, and will persist through this weekend. An area of low pressure is expected to develop northwest of the islands early next week, which will produce light southeasterly winds. Rain chances may also increase over the western end of the island chain by the middle of next week.

