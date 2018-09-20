September 20, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday September 27: The current south swell will gradually decrease through Friday. Surf along east facing shores will increase a notch today and Friday, then decrease during the weekend. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell for the morning going more W during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 15-20mph.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

