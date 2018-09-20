Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of the Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i in until 7 p.m.

At 4:01 p.m., radar indicated spotty heavy rain falling across leeward Big Island from near Waikoloa Village to near Kailua-Kona Town to the slopes above Miloli‘i. Rainfall rates was falling up to an inch an a half per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Hōnaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village, Kealakekua and Holualoa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS