AD
ADVERTISEMENT

WORKSHOP: HR and Benefits Essentials

By Big Island Now
September 19, 2018, 1:11 PM HST (Updated September 19, 2018, 1:49 PM)
×

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center and NELHA will be holding a workshop on “HR and Benefits Essentials” on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m, at Hale Iako, 73-970 Makako Bay Dr., Kailua-Kona, on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.
Are you ready to hire employees? Start by knowing the basics about the management of human resources and employee benefits. Topics to be covered include:
  • Common paperwork pitfalls for a new business owner
  • Employment laws and their impact based on the size of your workforce
  • Workers Compensation
  • Temporary Disability
  • Health Insurance
Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online at www.hisbdc.org, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.
The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments