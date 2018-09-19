WORKSHOP: HR and Benefits Essentials

WORKSHOP: HR and Benefits EssentialsSeptember 19, 2018, 1:11 PM HST (Updated September 19, 2018, 1:49 PM)
The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center and NELHA will be holding a workshop on “HR and Benefits Essentials” on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m, at Hale Iako, 73-970 Makako Bay Dr., Kailua-Kona, on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.
Are you ready to hire employees? Start by knowing the basics about the management of human resources and employee benefits. Topics to be covered include:
- Common paperwork pitfalls for a new business owner
- Employment laws and their impact based on the size of your workforce
- Workers Compensation
- Temporary Disability
- Health Insurance
Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online at www.hisbdc.org, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.
The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive