September 19, 2018 Weather Forecast

September 19, 2018 Weather ForecastSeptember 19, 2018, 5:00 AM HST (Updated September 19, 2018, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Frequent showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 70. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light northwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 68. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Trade winds will remain light over portions of the state through Thursday as a weak trough moves through the region. Warm and muggy conditions will be likely today due to light winds and increasing moisture, which should translate to increasing rainfall chances. A drying trend with breezy trades returning are expected Thursday night into the weekend.
