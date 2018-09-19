New Communication Access Card Available

A new tool for people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or deaf-blind is now available in Hawai‘i. Developed by the Hawai‘i State Disability and Communication Access Board (DCAB), the new Communication Access Card is a quick, convenient, and comfortable way for individuals with communication access needs to self-advocate for their preferred communication method.

“This new card can make a big difference for everyone in Hawai‘i by improving our communication during conversations involving individuals who have difficulty hearing or are unable to hear,” said Francine Wai, DCAB executive director. “The Communication Access Card can provide a quick and clear understanding of an individual’s preferred method of communication and reduce uncomfortable or awkward situations.”

The card is a valuable tool at work, while traveling, at events, for emergency preparedness, and in everyday situations where individuals with communication access needs face barriers and difficulties due to others not understanding that they require alternate methods to communicate effectively. The card can be individually customized by the user to show his/her name, identity as deaf, hard-of-hearing, or deaf-blind, and preferred communication method(s). Methods include sign language interpreting, writing, texting, lipreading, large print, and/or using an assistive listening device. The card also includes quick tips for people who want to improve their communication with the individual bearing the card.

Communication Access Cards are available at no cost in two sizes. One is a standard business card size (3.5 by 2 inches when folded) which easily fits in a wallet or phone pocket. The other is a larger visor-sized card (8.5 by 5.5 inches) to keep in a vehicle’s visor or glove compartment to prepare for emergencies.

DCAB emphasizes that the Communication Access Card cannot be used as an official state identification card. Communication Access Cards are not numbered and no agency will keep a record of individuals in possession of the card. Individuals with this card may use it to self-disclose their status. DCAB is not responsible for providing services listed on the card.

Where are the cards available?

All cards are free for pick up at the DCAB office located at 1010 Richards Street, Room 118, in Honolulu.

The cards are also free for pick up at various locations statewide, including the Comprehensive Service Center for People who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing, or Deaf-Blind and Vocational Rehabilitation offices. A complete list of locations can be found online

What do the Communication Access Cards look like?

Business card size (3.5 by 2 inches when folded):

Vehicle visor size (8.5 by 5.5 inches):

Communication Access Cards are also available at:

Kaua‘i District Health Office

3040 Umi Street

Līhue, HI 96766

Phone: (808) 241-3495

Maui District Health Office

State Office Building

54 South High Street Rm. #301

Wailuku, Maui, HI 96793

Phone: (808) 984-8200

Hawai‘i District Health Offices

Hilo: 75 Aupuni St. #201, (808) 974-6006

Kona: 79-1015 Haukapila St., (808) 322-4880

Waimea: 67-5189 Kamamalu St. Kamuela, (808) 887-8114

More information about the Communication Access Card can be found on DCAB’s website. All inquiries can be made by contacting DCAB via email at communicationaccess@doh.hawaii.gov or by phone at (808) 586-8121 (Voice) or (808) 829-3641 (Video Phone).