Nearly $1M Earmarked for Vet Cemetery Expansion

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will award a total of $934,398 in federal funding to the Hawai‘i Office of Veterans’ Services to expand the West Hawai‘i Veterans Cemetery in Kailua-Kona, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced on Sept. 19, 2018.

“These federal funds will help us honor the legacies of thousands of brave service members who put their lives on the line to serve our country,” said Sen. Schatz, lead Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.

This funding will help develop approximately one acre and enable the construction of 480 columbarium niches, landscaping, irrigation and support infrastructure.

This expansion will provide continued cemetery space for 15,000 veterans and their eligible family members.