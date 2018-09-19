Hilton Hires New Area Director of Sales & Marketing

Jay Marsella has been hired as area director of sales and marketing for Hilton Hawai‘i. Marsella oversees sales operations at both Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort and Hilton Waikoloa Village. His responsibilities include driving group sales, developing sales strategies and leading a recently combined sales team at the two iconic properties.

Marsella joins Hilton most recently from Sawgrass Marriot Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra, Florida. There he led the sales and marketing efforts of the 514-room golf resort where he worked closely with the PGA to host the PLAYERS Championship. Prior to that he was the pre-opening sales leader of the Marriott Marquis Houston in Houston, Texas, a 1,000-room convention hotel.

With more than 25 years of industry experience under his belt, Marsella has held leadership positions at multiple Florida resorts including Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa located in Fort Lauderdale and Doral Golf Resort and Spa in Miami.

Marsella is a graduate of Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

“I have always wanted to experience the Hawaiian culture, people and landscape,” said Marsella. “In just a short time, I have been able to see just how rich and vibrant it really is. I am excited to begin my journey with both Hilton and Hawai‘i.”

“Jay’s unmatched abilities in achieving revenue goals is something we look for in a leader,” said Duke Ah Moo, vice president & commercial director of Hilton Hawai‘i. “His experience, management skills and energy makes me confident that we found the perfect person to lead our team.”