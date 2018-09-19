HELCO to Extend Call Center Hours Due to Software Upgrade

Hawaiian Electric Company, Hawaiʻi Electric Light Company and Maui Electric Company will temporarily extend their Customer Call Center hours starting Sept. 24, 2018, to help minimize anticipated delays resulting from the companies’ system-wide software upgrade.

The extended Customer Call Center hours will run from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 24 through Oct. 5, excluding weekends.

Customers may call 969-6999 in Hilo, 885-4605 in Waimea, or 329-3584 in Kona to speak with a Call Center representative.

The companies’ computer software upgrade will affect phone, online and walk-in services from

Friday to Monday, Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

During that period, employees will not have access to account information, which will limit their

ability to service requests.

Normal business operations resume on Tuesday, Oct. 2, but customers could experience delays and longer wait times.

“Extending our call center hours ahead of the software upgrade and afterward will give customers

more options to reach us,” said Jim Alberts, senior vice president of customer service. “We thank

our customers in advance for their patience.”

Here’s how the upgrade could affect customers:

Expect limited customer services (phone, online and bill payment centers) on Friday,

Sept. 28, and Monday, Oct. 1. Have your 12-digit account number available.

If you're moving or you need to start, stop or reconnect service in late September or

early October, submit requests as soon as possible. Don't wait until Sept. 28.

early October, submit requests as soon as possible. Don’t wait until Sept. 28.

Requests received Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 could be delayed three to five business days.

Customers who make in-person payments on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 at the companies'

payment centers must have a remittance stub or account number.

payment centers must have a remittance stub or account number.

payment centers must have a remittance stub or account number. Bill-payment reminder calls, notices, and mailings will be temporarily suspended from

Sept. 28 to Oct. 1. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and call customer service.

