Informational Forum Set for Proposed Constitutional Amendment

Hawai‘i voters will make a decision this November that if approved, would amend Hawai‘i’s State Constitution.

The question on the ballot for voters’ consideration reads, “Shall the legislature be authorized to establish, as provided by law, a surcharge on investment real property to be used to support public education?”

The public is invited to learn about the pros and cons of the proposed constitutional amendment at a moderated panel forum Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center County Council Chambers, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway in Kailua-Kona. This event is open to the community free of charge.

Panelists include Sen. Kaiali‘i Kahele, Sherry Menor-McNamara, Chamber of Commerce of Hawai‘i; Lisa Miura, County of Hawai‘i Real Property Tax Division; Corey Rosenlee, Hawai‘i State Teacher’s Association; and Tom Yamachika, Tax Foundation of Hawai‘i. In addition, a representative from the State Department of Education is being invited.

Moderator Sherry Bracken of Mahalo Broadcasting and Hawai‘i Public Radio will pose questions to the panelists. If you have questions to suggest, email info@kona-kohala.com. Questions will also be taken at the forum in writing.

The forum is presented by the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce and Community Forums and cosponsored by the West Hawai‘i Association of Realtors.

For more information, call the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce at (808) 329-1758.