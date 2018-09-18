Tickets Available for ‘Taste of the Hawaiian Range’

Tickets are available for the Taste of the Hawaiian Range gala that will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Mana Christian Ohana hall behind Parker Ranch Center. Enjoy cuisine at 20 culinary stations featuring local, pasture-raised meats—beef, pork, goat and lamb—plus produce. Pre-sale tickets are $50 at Parker Ranch Store or online; ticket sales are limited to 500 and are $60 at the door if still available.

The gala is a culmination of a full day of Taste activities starting at 9 a.m. with a free Agriculture Festival at the adjacent YMCA Minuke Ole Park that includes a 4-H livestock display, horse rides, 30 exhibits, farm fun for kids, product vendors and food trucks until 3 p.m.

Children can learn about the various aspects of farm life in the Keiki Farm Hands tent, sponsored by the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau. Youth can pedal their own kid-sized tractor, use tiny farm tools, plant a seed to take home and grow, plus “milk” a hand-painted replica of a Holstein cow. In addition, there will be a display of live chicks and growing vegetable plants. Allied Machinery will exhibit a farm tractor.

4-H youth are presenting a livestock exhibit, complete with educational signage, and horse rides will be available for a nominal fee by members of the Hawai‘i High School Rodeo Association. Also on tap are 30 educational exhibits—find out how to make a bee hotel and what’s ‘bugging’ your garden. Browse among local product vendors and food trucks.

Visit the invasive species exhibit at the Mana Christian Ohana classroom facility, where there will also be free presentations with questions and answers on a variety of agricultural and culinary topics starting at 9 a.m. Find the full lineup of offerings on the Taste website.

Chef Edwin Goto of The Village Burger and Noodle Club presents Cooking Pasture-Raised Meats 101 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. with sampling. Tickets for the demo are $10 and available online or at the door.

Mana Christian ‘Ohana is located behind Parker Ranch Center at 67-1182 Lindsey Rd. For more event information, visit online or contact Gina, 808-322-4892.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taste of the Hawaiian Range and Agriculture Festival provides a venue for sustainable agricultural education, plus encouragement and support of locally produced ag products. The quality and growth of this event are rooted in business participation, sponsorship and in-kind donations. It is supported by Allied Machinery, the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa; County of Hawai‘i Department of Research & Development; Hawai‘i Community College; UHH College of Agriculture, Foodland Hawai‘i; Forestry & Natural Resource Management; Hawai‘i Beef Producers; Hawai‘i Cattlemen’s Association; Hawai‘i Cattlemen’s Council; Hawai‘i Farm & Food magazine; Hawai‘i Farm Bureau; Hawai‘i Farmers & Ranchers United: Kamehameha Schools Land Asset Division; Kulana Foods; and Pacific Media Group – KBIG, KAPA, The Beat; and Young Brothers. Volunteers and sponsors are welcomed; contact Dr. Russell Nagata at rtnagata@gmail.com.