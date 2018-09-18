September 18, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 85. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Dry and stable conditions with moderate to breezy trades will hold today. This will limit shower coverage with the best chances remaining over windward and mauka areas through the early morning hours. Trades are expected to trend down and become light over portions of the state tonight through Thursday as a weak trough of low pressure approaches and moves through the region. Warm and muggy conditions will be likely Wednesday due to light winds and increasing moisture, which should translate to increasing rainfall chances by Wednesday night. A drying trend with breezy trades returning are expected late Thursday into the weekend.

