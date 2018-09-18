September 18, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday September 24: The small northwest swell will peak today, then gradually subside through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will subside through midweek, then build again as stronger trade winds return. A south swell is expected to fill in on Tuesday, peak early Wednesday near the summer average, then decrease through Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist high E short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S long period swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW long period swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more SSW and builds in the aftrernoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

