Road Closure for Kawailani Street Improvement Project

The County of Hawai‘i reports that a continuous 24-hour road closure will begin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at 6 a.m. and continue through Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at 6 p.m. on West Kawailani Street (between Pohakulani Street and Kuhilani Street), weather conditions permitting.

This closure is a part of the Kawailani Street Improvement Project and is necessary to complete the road work in a timely manner and for the safety of the workers and the traveling public. Jas W. Glover, Ltd. will be conducting grading and paving work.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during this period. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement. The Kawailani Mart complex will be accessible from Pohakulani Street.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works and Jas. W. Clover, Ltd. apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For more information, questions or concerns, call David Sato, Jas W. Glover Ltd. at (808) 469-1909