Kamehameha Avenue Streetlight to be Fixed

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be re-standing a streetlight pole that was knocked down in an accident at the Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street intersection. Work is scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, weather conditions permitting.

The Hāmākua bound lane at the Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street intersection will be closed during this work period. This lane closure is necessary to complete the work in a timely manner and for the safety of the workers and the traveling public. Motorists are advised to expect delays and encouraged to use Waiānuenue Avenue as an alternate route for Hāmākua bound traffic.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.