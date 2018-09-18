Hogan Hospitality Group Acquires Marin Management

Hogan Hospitality Group (HHG), a hotel management company with flagship properties in the state of Hawai‘i, reports that it has obtained a majority interest in Marin Management Inc. (MMI), a California-based hospitality group managing properties in California, Arizona and Texas. With the acquisition, HHG adds 17 hotels, restaurants and spas to its diverse portfolio, with the majority of properties located in California.

John Manderfeld, founder and president of Marin Management Inc., will remain president following the acquisition. HHG will work closely with MMI leadership to continue providing exceptional support and management to hotel owners, while developing strategies for growth into new markets.

“As a family-owned and operated business, we’re grateful to strike this partnership with another family business that shares many of the same values, such as delivering greater growth and greater return on investment for hotel owners,” said Manderfeld. “Hogan Hospitality Group has a long track record of success in Hawai‘i, a market driven by hospitality, and we are excited to gain their support and resources while working toward new growth opportunities together.”

“Marin Management has built an excellent reputation and strong relationships with hotel owners and partners over the years,” said Gary Hogan, CEO of Hogan Hospitality Group. “We look forward to working with MMI’s clients to provide outstanding operations, marketing and management expertise and bringing an owner-centric approach to hotel management.”

About Hogan Hospitality Group

As pioneers in hospitality and tourism, Hogan Hospitality Group is a hotel management company with a growing portfolio of properties. Its flagship business in Hawai‘i, Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts, manages over 1,200 rooms on Hawai‘i Island, Kaua‘i and Maui. Born out of hotel ownership, Hogan Hospitality Group and Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts have a unique understanding of the hospitality industry, offering hotel owners measurable results in profitability and guest satisfaction, and unparalleled management experience. To learn more about Hogan Hospitality Group, visit online.