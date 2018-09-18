Hawi Transfer Station to Close for One Day

The County of Hawai‘i reports that the North Kohala Transfer Station in Hawi, also known as Kaʻauhuhu, will be closed for one day on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, for repairs to be made to the road. The Department of Environmental Management thanks you for your patience and understanding at this time.

For further information, call Mike Kaha, Deputy Solid Waste Division Chief, at (808) 961-8083.