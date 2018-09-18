Hawaiian Airlines, JAL Expand Frequent Flyer Program Partnership

Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL) reported that JAL Mileage Bank (JMB) and HawaiianMiles members will enjoy reciprocal frequent flyer benefits effective Oct. 1 as the carriers grow their comprehensive partnership to offer more value to travelers.

“With access to more than 800 daily flights, we’re pleased to offer HawaiianMiles and JAL Mileage Bank members the combined strength of Japan’s and Hawaii’s best route network and frequent flyer programs,” said Bryan Kapeckas, managing director of loyalty and travel products at Hawaiian Airlines.

Under the enhanced program, HawaiianMiles members will be able to earn and redeem miles on all international and Japan domestic flights in JAL’s network, while JAL Mileage Bank members will earn and redeem JMB miles on Hawaiian’s neighbor island and international network. Until now, JAL Mileage Bank and HawaiianMiles members have earned miles on codeshare flights only.

The expanded frequent flyer program is the second phase of the carriers’ comprehensive partnership

launched in March with the start of codeshare flights. In June, Hawaiian and JAL filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism seeking immunity from antitrust laws to create a joint venture promising significant advantages to consumers.

