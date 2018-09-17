Yellow Dye to be Discharged in Puhi Bay

The County of Hawai‘i, Department of Environmental Management, Wastewater Division, will conduct a dye test of the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant outfall pipe.

The dye test will be completed Sept. 21, 2018, and will provide information for inspection of the outfall pipe. The inspection is being done to confirm the integrity of repairs completed in 2017.

The process of the test will consist of:

Yellow dye will be discharged in Puhi Bay, approximately 4,400 feet from the shoreline.

The dye may be visible at the ocean surface.

The dye is non-toxic, biodegradable, and is not harmful to the environment.

For further information, call the County of Hawai‘i Wastewater Division at (808) 961-8279.