September 17, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 85. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Dry and stable conditions with breezy trades will hold through tonight. This will limit shower coverage with the best chances remaining over windward and mauka areas through the overnight and early morning hours. Trades are expected to trend down and become light over portions of the state by midweek as a weak trough of low pressure approaches and moves through the region. Warm and muggy conditions will be likely Tuesday night through Wednesday as deep tropical moisture fills in. The trough combined with light winds and increasing moisture should translate to increasing rainfall chances. A drying trend with breezy trades returning are expected late Thursday into the weekend.

