September 17, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday September 24: The small northwest swell will peak today, then gradually subside through Wednesday. Trade winds will maintain choppy surf along east facing shores through today. The surf along east facing shores will subside through midweek, then build again as stronger trade winds return. A south swell is expected to fill in on Tuesday, peak early Wednesday near the summer average, then decrease through Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high SSW medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

