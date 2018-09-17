HPD Searching for Man Wanted in Connection With Shooting Incident

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old Puna man wanted in connection with a shooting incident on Sept. 1, in Mt. View.

On Sept. 2, at about 9:30 a.m., patrol officers received a report of the shooting which had occurred the day before. The suspect was said to have fired multiple gunshots into the hood and windshield of a vehicle with two individuals in it. No one was physically injured as a result of the shooting.

David B. Cordeiro is described as 5-feet-10-inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair.

Police consider Cordeiro to be armed and dangerous and advise against anyone approaching him. The department’s Area I Special Enforcement Unit has formed a Task Force to safely apprehend Cordeiro. Anyone seeing him or who may know his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or 911 if circumstances dictate. Additionally, Detective Aaron Carvalho, of the Special Enforcement Unit, may be reached via email at aaron.carvalho@hawaiicounty.gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.