2018 Hawai‘i County Fair Begins Thursday, Sept. 20

The 2018 Hawai‘i County Fair is coming to Hilo town beginning Thursday, Sept. 20, and ending on Sunday, Sept. 23.

With musical acts, carnival rides, games and food booths there is something for everyone.



The hours for this years fair are Thursday and Friday, from 5:30 p.m to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This years new carnival rides at the fair are ‘Zero Gravity’ and the tug boat ride ‘Rockin Tug’ are sure to be hits. See the flyer above for ride prices and discounted times for rides (listed in points not dollars).

There were some rumors being posted on social media that the fair was cancelled this year, however, the fair has reported the following:

Aloha Big island community

As for a rumor regarding our 68th Hawai‘i County Fair being cancelled is absolutely false we are monitoring our weather pattern situation daily and will notify our beloved island community of such a closing, Our concern is our community and the safety of each and everyone of you, Please everyone keep yourselves aware of weather updates and be prepared per Civil Defense and there prepareness plan and we will notify our community of any changes if they happen due to this weather situation we are currently experiencing. Mahalo