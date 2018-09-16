September 16, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday September 23: A small northwest swell is expected to fill in late tonight, peak on Monday, then lower gradually Tuesday and Wednesday. Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores through Monday. A brief downward trend in heights is expected Tuesday through the middle of the week as the trade winds decrease. A south swell is expected to fill in on Tuesday, peak Tuesday night and early Wednesday near or slightly above the summer average, then lower gradually Thursday and Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

