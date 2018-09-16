Obituary Notices: Week of Sept. 16, 2018

Maria Melendez

January 28, 1957 – September 7, 2018

She was a housekeeper at Intercontinental Hotel, a CNA at Hale Makua, Wailuku, a manager at McDonalds and Foodland Deli, a truck driver at HC&S and an electrician fieldworker.Maria is survived by her father, Barney Reyno; step-mom, Lydia Reyno; sons, Zane Giron Jr., Lourdes Tencate (Ari), Richard (Jessica) Reyno, Charles Melendez Jr. (Leilani); sisters, Betty J. Reyno Lewis, Bonnie (Ron) Kua’ana, Jennifer (Jason) Del Castillo, Sandy (Junior) Carvalho; grand-daughter, Kaia Tengate; grandson, Ethan Parker as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary with service at 7 p.m. Second day visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary with service at 11 a.m.

Borick Peroff

April 3, 1919 – September 7, 2018

Borick Peroff, 99, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on September 7, 2018. He was born on April 3, 1919, in Kohala, Hawaii.

Visitation over urn will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at St. Anthony Catholic Church; mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018, at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao at 11:00 a.m.

Borick attended St. Anthony School in his younger years then served in the United States Army from 1942-1946. He was also a member of the Hawaii National Guard from 1947-1964, where he retired as First Sergeant. He worked as a security officer at Matson Navigation, where he later retired.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jane K. Peroff; daughter, Yvette Yamamoto and son, Brian Peroff. He is survived by his daughter, Diana P. McKeague and her children, Leinaala McKeague and Noelani McKeague.

Obed Lum Ho

December 11, 1934 – September 6, 2018

He retired as a warehouse worker from Ah Fooks store.Obed is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Willie) Lum Ho, Georgia (Kaleo) Sato; son, Steven (Debbie) Lum Ho; sister, Karen (Royal Jr.) Vida; grandchildren, Charles CJ Sato, Nainoa Lum Ho, Camryn Sato, Alia Lum Ho, Caleb Sato and Carter Sato.Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary with service at 7 p.m. Burial will follow on the following day, Thursday, September 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Burley Daniels

May 11, 1943 – September 5, 2018

Burley Auston Daniels Jr. 75, of Pukalani, passed away on September 5, 2018. He was born on May 12, 1943 in California. He graduated from the University of Hawaii with a degree in English in 1966.

Burley was a stock broker. He also was drafted by the Chicago Cubs Baseball organization directly out of high school. He played with them for two years as a pitcher and remained a lifelong baseball fan.

Burley is survived by his wife Sharon Daniels; Daughters, Holly Daniels-Andersen and Jill Daniels (Chris) Andrews; sons Damian (Diane) Daniels and Luke (Avia) Daniels; sister Linda Gayle Bennitt; and 3 grandchildren, Charles Auston Andersen, Kenadie Grace Daniels and Hannah Lee Andrews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 8:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Service begins at 9:30am. Burial will be at 10:30am at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku.

Margarita Dumot

February 22, 1940 – September 4, 2018

Margarita G. Dumot, 78, of Lahaina, Maui passed away peacefully on September 4, 2018 surrounded by loving family. She was born on February 22, 1940 in the Philippines to the late Romualdo and Juliana Guzman. She retired from The Royal Lahaina Resort after 36 years of service.She is survived by her son, Roger (Nani) Dumot; daughter, Mariben Dumot (Shayne) Agawa; siblings, Gregora – predeceased (Avelino) Bernardo, Bernardino – predeceased (Naty) Guzman, Alvara (Ernesto) Espanto, Ernesto (Jessie) Guzman; grandchildren, Joylyn Secrest, Mahealani Ching, Joshua Ching, Jennylyn Ching, Maya Dumot, Demi Dumot, Alia Agawa, Bronson Agawa; great-grandchildren, Aiden Pu, Skyler Pu, Ela Pu, Emma Ching, Serene Pu.Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on September 29, 2018. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku.

Leslie Pinnow

August 6, 1933 – September 4, 2018

Leslie Emil Pinnow, 85 of Papaikou, passed away on September 4, 2018 at Yukio Veteran’s Care Home. Born on August 6, 1933 in Hilo.

Alexandrine Joseph

January 6, 1932 – September 3, 2018

To my family and friends, I leave you with this poem by Sue Walkinshaw:

I feel the warmth upon my face as I enter the land of God’s good grace,

Friends and loved ones gone before, waiting here beyond the door.

With open arms they welcome me, amazement in my eyes they see,

They look so well and at their best, beauty beholds them now they rest.