Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, Sept. 15–21

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures through Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

VOLCANO ROAD/MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

1) KURTISTOWN TO MOUNTAIN VIEW (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Mamālahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 17 in the vicinity of Huina Road to Oshiro Road on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

2) MOUNTAIN VIEW

Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between North Peck Road and North Oshiro Road, on Saturday, Sept. 15, and Monday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for drainage repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 21, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 8 in the vicinity of Wainaku to Pāpa‘ikou on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

3) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 7.1 at Pāpa‘ikou on Thursday, Sept. 20, through Friday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

1) VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating 24/7 lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions near mile marker 30 in the vicinity of Volcano National Park due to cracks in the road because of volcano activity.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

1) PĀHOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile marker 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.