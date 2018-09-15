UH Hilo Ranked in 2019 U.S. News and World Report

Three of University of Hawaiʻi’s four-year institutions including UH Hilo were named among the 2019 U.S. News and World Report ranking, released Sept. 10, 2018. In addition, two UH Mānoa colleges were named in the report.

Each year, U.S. News and World Report surveys 1,800 universities from more than 3,000 four-year institutions across the country.

UH Hilo

UH Hilo ranked in the 96–127 category among Regional Universities West. Schools are rated according to performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.

“UH Hilo remains committed to providing our students with the knowledge and skills necessary for their future endeavors,” said Interim Chancellor Marcia Sakai. “Students remain our top priority, and our goal is to improve each student’s academic and collegiate experience.”

UH Mānoa

UH Mānoa moved up two spots to number 157 in the 2019 U.S. News and World Report ranking—the best ranking for UH’s flagship campus in five years.

“Mānoa’s upward movement in academic and research categories is a testament to the high quality of education our students are receiving,” said Interim Chancellor David Lassner. “We hope to continue to break into new areas of excellence that showcase the high standards the university sets for itself.”

UH Mānoa is also eighth in the 2019 U.S. News and World Report ranking for Best Ethnic Diversity (National Universities) and 80th in the Top Public Schools category.

UH West Oʻahu

UH West Oʻahu climbed two spots to number five in Top Public Colleges West. It also saw a four-spot jump to 21st in Best Regional Colleges (West).

“At UH West Oʻahu, our faculty and staff are committed to building dynamic, forward-thinking programs to ensure our students become our 21st century career creators, our community leaders,” said Chancellor Maenette Benham. “The rankings reflect their good work and aloha for the communities and the people we serve.”

In another ranking, the Chronicle for Higher Education’s Almanac of Higher Education 2018–19 listed UH West Oʻahu’s enrollment growth as top among 86 public baccalaureate granting institutions. Enrollment jumped 239% between 2006 (when the campus had 866 students) and 2016 (when there were 2,939 students).

UH Mānoa Shidler College of Business

The Shidler College of Business rose to 108 out of 503 national business schools accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The college’s international business program was ranked 18th along with top schools such as New York University, University of Southern California, University of California, Berkeley, University of Michigan and the University of Pennsylvania. For the past 10 years, the college has been ranked consistently in the top 25 in international business.

UH Mānoa College of Engineering

The College of Engineering broke into the Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs category at number 146 for the first time since 2012. The college is also seeing a nearly 200 percent increase in enrollment of students who list engineering as their college major.

College administrators launched an aggressive community outreach campaign sharing practical engineering concepts with school-age students.

“Engineering’s success is directly tied to the dedication and tireless efforts of the college’s faculty and staff,” said Interim Dean H. Ronald Riggs. “We are proud of our students and our graduates, many of whom return to mentor our current students.”