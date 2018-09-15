South Hilo Crime Report: Sept. 7–Sept. 13, 2018

South Hilo Crime Report: Sept. 7–Sept. 13, 2018September 15, 2018, 11:12 AM HST (Updated September 15, 2018, 11:12 AM)
Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to four vehicle thefts over the seven-day period from Friday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:
No burglaries and no vehicle break-ins were reported.
4 VEHICLE THEFTS
- Between Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 8 at 8 a.m., unknown suspect removed a white Ford delivery truck bearing Hawaii license plate 812HCU. The motor vehicle was parked fronting a business located on Kekūanaō‘a Street.
- Between Sept. 7 at 12 a.m. and Sept. 9 at 8:05 a.m., unknown suspect removed a blue 1988 Isuzu pickup truck bearing license plate HSN957, from a residence on Kaūmana Drive.
- Between Sept. 7 at 3 p.m and Sept. 10 at 6 a.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a black Honda CRV license HJT700, from a business on Kīlauea Avenue.
- On Sept. 10 at 12 a.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a green 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Hawai‘i license plate ZHA045, the vehicle was parked on ‘Ōhai Street.