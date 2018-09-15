September 15, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Looking Ahead

Breezy trade wind conditions will hold through Monday, then trend down by midweek. Clouds and showers will focus over windward and mauka locations into early next week. Increasing moisture along with light winds will likely translate to increasing rainfall chances across the state Wednesday through the latter half of the upcoming week.

