September 15, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday September 22: Choppy surf will continue along east facing shores through the weekend. Surf will drop below average levels along east facing shores middle of next week as trade winds weaken. Small background reinforcing south and south-southwest swells will continue to generate small surf along south facing shores through early next week. A larger south swell is expected Tuesday through midweek. A small northwest swell is expected to fill in Sunday night and peak Monday and a small west swell can’t be ruled out by midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

