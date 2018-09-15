Red Cross Responding to Residential Fire in Hilo

The American Red Cross is responding to a residential fire reported in Hilo on Saturday, July 15, 2018. Red Cross disaster volunteers are heading to the scene to meet with affected residents and ensure their immediate emergency needs for food, shelter and clothing are met. Caseworkers will continue to follow up with anyone affected in the coming weeks to provide referrals, guidance or additional assistance as needed to help with the recovery process.

The Red Cross encourages all families to make a disaster plan to include an evacuation plan with two different routes of escape, a communications plan to help families reconnect after disaster and a disaster supplies kit that is readily available to aid in a quick evacuation. Information on developing a family plan is available to the public online, or a brochure can be requested by calling (808) 734-2101.