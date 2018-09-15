Adam Roberg Named ‘Officer of the Year’

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee honored Officer Adam Robert along with ten other officers during an awards ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Police Chief Paul K. Ferreira praised all of the officers for serving their respective communities with distinction, and thanked their families for supporting them.

Between May 1, 2016 and May 1, 2017, Officer Roberg investigated more than 236 criminal incidents and made 111 total arrests. He led the Kona District with 40% of all Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII) arrests in the Kona District. One in every 13 arrests for OVUII in the entire Kona District was a direct result of Roberg’s efforts.

Officer Roberg’s investigations have led to the recovery of narcotics such as crystal meth and heroine, the recovery of firearms and stolen property, and the identification of criminal offenders.

According to a news release about Officer Roberg’s honorary work history, he has a strong influence on his co-workers and often leads by example.