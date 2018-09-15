Libraries Hosting Music, Dance and Storytelling

Public libraries throughout Hawai‘i Island will offer free activities for all ages in September including live music, cultural activities and storytelling events. These programs are productions of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Outreach College’s Statewide Cultural Extension Program with funding provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

Hilo Public Library

Slack Key Music – Sept. 18, 5 p.m.

Slack key musician Jeff Peterson will perform a selection of his instrumental slack key songs. More information: https://www.librarieshawaii.org/event/jeff-peterson-hilo/.

Kailua-Kona Public Library

Okinawan Music & Dance – Sept. 22, 3 p.m.

Cheryl Yoshie Nakasone and her performing arts group will share traditional and classical folk music and dances of Okinawa. The audience will have an opportunity to participate. More information: https://www.librarieshawaii.org/event/okinawan-dance-kailua-kona/.

Thelma Parker Memorial Public & School Library

Obake & Other Ghostly Tales – Sept. 26, 1:30 p.m.

Storyteller Dann Seki will share some of his favorite Obake and local ghost stories. More information: https://www.librarieshawaii.org/event/obake-and-ghostly-tales/.

Na‘alehu Public Library

Hip-Hop for Families – Sept. 26, 3 p.m.

Join “Mr. Kneel” (Neil McIntyre) as he shares his love for reading through beatbox and rhyme. More information: https://www.librarieshawaii.org/event/mr-kneel-naalehu/.