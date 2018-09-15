HVNP to Host ‘Picnic in the Park’ ‘Ohana Day

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park invites the public for a “Picnic in the Park’ and ‘ohana day on Sunday, Sept. 16, from noon to 3 p.m, at its Kahuku Unit located near mile marker 70.5 on Highway 11.

The event will feature food vendors and family friendly activities. Live music will be provided by the bands Shootz and Ke‘aiwa. Debby Ryder’s halau and Hula halau Leionalani will perform live hula throughout the afternoon. A healthcare table will offer free blood pressure screenings.

The event is being sponsored by the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

For more information, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes.