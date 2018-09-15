Hawai‘i Volcanoes Park Announces September Events

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park invites the public to experience authentic Hawaiian cultural programs, guided hikes and other activities from Ka‘ū to Hilo. The park is scheduled to partially reopen on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Park rangers will continue offering free programs for visitors at the park’s Kahuku Unit, Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus and at the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center in Hilo.

Scheduled Events through Sunday, Sept. 23:

‘Ike Hana No‘eau Hawaiian Cultural Program

Delve into authentic Hawaiian cultural practices via ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) programs, held every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Kahuku. The programs last an hour and are free to attend. Park rangers and staff from the Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association will share their knowledge and passion for native Hawaiian crafts:

Saturday, Sept. 15 – Make a Haku Lei from natural materials;

Saturday, Sept. 22 – Make an “Eyelash” lei.

Special Event: Kahuku ‘Ohana Day: Sept.16, noon to 3 p.m.

Everyone is invited to experience authentic Hawaiian music and hula, as well as food and family friendly activities. Music will be provided by the bands Shootz and Ke‘aiwa. Debbie Ryder’s halau and Hula Halau Leionalani will perform live hula throughout the afternoon. A health table will offer free blood pressure screenings. The event is being sponsored by the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Special Art Event: Meet Allison Leialoha Milham: Friday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s September Artist in Residence Leialoha Milham will share her music as well as the Queen’s, accompanied by the ukulele and her keyboard. This event is part of the park’s ongoing Artist in Residence program sponsored by the National Parks Arts Foundation and the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Kahuku Guided Hike: Sunday, Sept. 23, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a guided, moderate two-mile hike that loops through varied landscapes to explore the human history of Kahuku. Emerging native forests, pastures, lava fields and other sites hold clues to the way people have lived and worked on the vast Kahuku lands for hundreds of years. Learn about the powerful natural forces at work in the area and how people have adapted to, shaped and restored this land. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended. Keep up with park events online at https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/kahuku-hikes.htm.

Mokupāpapa Discovery Center

Find your park rangers at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center in downtown Hilo from Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rangers provide daily eruption update at 2 p.m. including information about all five of Hawai‘i Island’s volcanoes. Mokupāpapa Discovery Center is located at 76 Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. Admission is free and presentations will happen through Sept. 20, 2018.

Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus.

Ask questions and learn about the current eruption at Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village. Volunteers are present most days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide information through Sept. 20.

Kahuku Unit

The Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is located on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5 in Ka‘ū—about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes. Entrance and all programs are free. Meet near the visitor contact station. Kahuku is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Our 20-minute Kahuku Orientation Talks introduce natural, cultural and historic attributes of Kahuku to the first-time or been-awhile visitor. Rangers will share the latest Kīlauea eruption updates. Orientation talks are held at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.