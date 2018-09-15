‘Give Aloha’ to Support Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra

Customers of Foodland and Sack N Save have the opportunity to donate in support of the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra throughout the month of September 2018.

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra is a nonprofit organization focused on presenting high-quality live orchestral music to Hawai‘i Island audiences and supporting music education for local youth.

As part of the Give Aloha program at Foodland and Sack N Save supermarkets, customers may donate by showing their Maika‘i Card and asking to donate any amount up to $249 to the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Give Aloha campaign, which honors Foodland Super Market founder Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan, continues his legacy of giving back to the community. Partnering with the Western Union Foundation, Foodland matches up to a total of $250,000 in donations each year for all participating non-profit organizations.