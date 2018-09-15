East Hawai‘i Blood Drive to Start Sept. 17

The Blood Bank of Hawaii will host a blood drive Monday through Friday, Sept. 17 through 21, 2018, in Hilo and Kea‘au.

To make an appointment to donate, go to bbhdonor.org or call (808) 848-4770 to schedule an appointment.

DONATION SITES AND DATES

Monday, Sept. 17, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

State of Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division and Department of Accounting & General Services at State of Hawai‘i Building, Conference Room A, B & C, 75 Aupuni St., Hilo

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 7:15 a.m.– 2:30 p.m.

Akaka Falls Lions Club at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale, Main Room, 799 Pi‘ilani St., Hilo

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Hui Okinawa at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale, Main Room, 799 Pi‘ilani St., Hilo

Thursday, Sept. 20, 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Puna Hongwanji Mission at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale, Main Room, 799 Pi‘ilani St., Hilo

Friday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Kamehameha Schools – Hawai‘i Campus at Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i, WCL Integrated Facility, Multi-Purpose Room, 16-716 Volcano Road, Kea‘au