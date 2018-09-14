September 14, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east wind.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 67. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers. High near 85. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 67. North wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Looking Ahead

Seasonal trade wind weather is expected over the weekend as drier and more stable airmass to fill in from the east. Remnant of a tropical system passing the islands by the middle of next week may provide a boost in rainfall and weaker trade winds.

