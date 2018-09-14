September 14, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday September 21: Choppy surf will continue along east facing shores through the weekend. Small background reinforcing south and south-southwest swells expected over the weekend will continue to generate small surf along south facing shores. A moderate south swell is expected Tuesday through midweek. A small northwest swell is expected to fill in Sunday night through Monday. A small west swell can’t be ruled out by midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

