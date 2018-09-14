Hawai‘i Island Lane Closures, Sept. 14–16

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures for the weekend of Sept. 14 through 16, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

This announcement does not include road closures due to the past volcanic activity in the Puna District.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KURTISTOWN TO MOUNTAIN VIEW (WEEKEND WORK): Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 15 and 17 in the vicinity of Huina Road to Oshiro Road on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK): Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 3 and 8 in the vicinity of Wainaku to Papaikou on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK): Alternating 24/7 lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions near Mile Marker 30 in the vicinity of Volcano National Park due to cracks in the road because of volcano activity.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PĀHOA (WEEKEND WORK): Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Mile Markers 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.