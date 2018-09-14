DLNR: Hawai‘i Dams Are Being Monitored

Prior to a major storm event, the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources’s Dam Safety Program reminds dam owners to monitor their reservoir water levels and report any concerns to the Department.

During the storm event, the DLNR, in coordination with dam owners and each county’s Emergency Management Department, closely monitors these reports and in accordance with each dam’s Emergency Action Plan. Appropriate action may be initiated to protect life and property.

The DLNR has been communicating closely with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply and the City and County of Honolulu regarding the events at Nu‘uanu Reservoir No. 1.

The department is also monitoring reports and reservoir water levels statewide and no other facilities are experiencing any critical issues at this time.

The DLNR will continue to monitor any new developments.