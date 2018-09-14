AD
Coconut Island Closed on Sept. 14

By Big Island Now
September 14, 2018, 7:27 AM HST (Updated September 14, 2018, 7:29 AM)
Moku Ola, Coconut Island, Hilo. File photo.

Coconut Island (Moku Ola) in Hilo is closed today, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, while Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation Department maintenance personnel remove debris associated with Hurricane Lane.

The department is working diligently to remove debris associated with Hurricane Lane at all parks and recreational facilities, and thanks park users and the general public for their patience.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.

