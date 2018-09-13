September 13, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued September 13 at 3:14AM HST until September 14 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east wind.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming east 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 69. Breezy, with a light south southeast wind becoming east 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 54. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 67. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A low aloft north of the islands will pass northwest of Kauai later today. Instability from this low combined with moisture from Olivia will keep the weather unsettled across the state through late tonight. A drier and a little more stable airmass will spread across the islands over the weekend, with seasonal trade wind weather returning.

