September 13, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday September 20: Swell from Olivia will continue to rapidly decline today, and trade wind swell will return along east facing shores. Breezy trade winds will continue to produce elevated surf throughout the weekend. A small northwest swell is expected to peak today. A small south swell is likely over the weekend, with another small northwest swell expected late in the weekend and early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW long period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

