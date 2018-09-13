Roy’s Extends Aloha Hour for September Sunsets

Through the month of September only, Roy’s Waikoloa Bar & Grill, located in the Kings’ Shops, is extending its Aloha Hour for an additional hour.

During Chef Roy Yamaguchi’s “September Sunsets” promotion, Aloha Hour will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m.

Surrounded by the historic King’s Trail featuring petroglyphs and lava fields, Roy’s Waikoloa offers an exclusive dining experience with exceptional food and outstanding service.

The Aloha Hour prix fixe menu is offered at $59.

Aloha Hour Menu

Appetizer Sampler

Spicy Ahi Roll| Bubu Arare

Roy’s Original Szechuan Baby Back Ribs | Szechuan BBQ Sauce

Chicken Spring Rolls | Pineapple Chili Sauce

Choice of Entrée

Macadamia Nut Hawaiian Fish | Kona Lobster Essence*

Roy’s “Hale” Meatloaf | Mashed Potatoes

Jade Pesto Steamed Hawaiian Fish | Chinese Soy, Braised Daikon, Sizzled Aromatics*

Choice of Dessert

Roy’s Melting Hot Chocolate Soufflé | Raspberry Puree, Lappert’s Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Macadamia Nut Tart | Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream

Inu

Tai Chi $9 Ola Brew Pale Ale $5 Aloha White Wine $9 Hawaiian Martini $9 Ola Pineapple Cider $6 Aloha Red Wine $9

Pūpū

Ahi Poke $16

Szechuan Style Baby Back Ribs $16

Manila Clams with Orange Sake, Togarashi Butter $16

Wild Boar Rangoons with Chipotle Aioli & Pineapple Chutney $10

Mini J.A Farms Baby Romaine Salad $9

Roy’s Waikoloa opened 17 years ago among luxury resorts, residences and boutique shops.

Roy’s on Hawai‘i Island is located at 69-250 Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa Village.

For more information or to make reservations, visit royshawaii.com or call (808) 886-4321.