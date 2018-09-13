Mauna Kea Recreation Area Cabins Set to Open

The Mauna Kea Recreation Area (MKRA) cabins will be available for lodging, beginning Oct.1, 2018, the Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Sept. 13, 2018.

Each available cabin is intended for use by a maximum of six occupants, and may be reserved for up to seven consecutive nights. There are seven cabins, two of which are ADA-accessible. Each cabin contains two individual rooms, a kitchenette (with small refrigerator, electric range, and pots and pans), shower, toilet and lavatory. Each room is furnished with a folding table and chairs. Permittees must furnish their own bedding, food and personal supplies.

The park meets ADA requirements and accessible cabins are available for use.

The final phase of MKRA will included the establishment of concession operations for food and beverage services, and sales and rental of sundries and camping gear.

Additionally, the department intends to issue permits for commercial star-gazing activities in the main parking lot area from sunset to 10 p.m. Once these services are available, the public will be notified.

The cost for overnight use of each cabin is $75 for Hawai‘i residents and $150 for non-Hawai‘i residents. There is a one-time refundable security deposit of $250 per cabin. The security deposit will be refunded in full provided the permittee complies with all conditions of the lodging permit.

Cabin lodging permits may be obtained via the department’s online camping reservation system or in person at the department’s administration office located at Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi St., Ste. 6, or the Kona office located at West Hawai‘i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway. A processing fee of $10 will be added to the cost of lodging permits obtained at a Department office. This fee will not apply to lodging permits obtained online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Persons interested in utilizing these facilities shall review the department’s Administrative Rule 16, “Rules Relating to Mauna Kea Recreation Area,” for details on the costs, expectations and proper use of the Bunkhouses, as well as the Park in general. The rules can be found online.

Mauna Kea Recreation Area users are reminded that the following are prohibited within the park: alcohol, smoking, tobacco products, firearms and explosives, open fires or burning of any kind, and pets (excluding service animals) and fireworks. Refer to Rule 16 for a full list of prohibited items and activities.

For more information, contact the Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.