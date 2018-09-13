10:21 AM: Flood Advisory Extended to 1:30 PM

UPDATE: 9.12.18, 10:21 AM: Flood Advisory Extended to 1:30

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County until 1:30 p.m.

At 10:17 a.m., radar and rain gages showed moderate to heavy rainfall continuing across the eastern slopes of the Big Island.

The highest rain rates were around one inch per hour in the South Hilo and Puna Districts.

Water levels in Wailuku River and Honoli‘i Stream have been steadily rising over the past several hours.

The rainfall is expected to continue into the afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Pa‘auilo, Orchidland Estates, Mountain View, Papaikou, Kea‘au, Volcano, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa and Honomu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

ORIGINAL POST: 9.12.18, 7:30 AM: Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i Island on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at 7:30 a.m.

Moderate to heavy rain continues across the eastern slopes of the island.

Peak rain rates of about one inch per hour were recorded in Puna and South Hilo. Rainfall is expected to continue through the morning.

For your safety, take the following precautions: